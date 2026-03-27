Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $525,000 for a single-family home

A 2,739-square-foot single-family home, built in 2021, has changed hands.

The house at 1083 Williamsbury Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on March 13 for $525,000, or $192 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,961-square-foot single-family house at 1119 Williamsbury Drive, sold in May 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,162-square-foot single-family residence at 1087 Sugar Maple Drive sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 1091 Sugar Maple Drive, in November 2025, a single-family house was sold for $580,000.