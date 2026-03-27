Peru: Single-family home sells for $368,000

The single-family residence located at 2501 Prospect Street in Peru was sold on March 6, for $368,000, or $142 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,585 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Peru have also recently been sold:

· A 1,854-square-foot single-family residence at 2306 Liberty Lane, sold in January 2025, for $319,500, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 2705 Debo Drive, in July 2025, a 3,336-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $252,500, a price per square foot of $76.

· In October 2025, a 3,000-square-foot single-family residence at 626 30th Street sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $145.