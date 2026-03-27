Orland Park: Single-family home goes for $445,000

A 1,394-square-foot single-family home, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The house at 14037 Catherine Drive in Orland Park was sold on March 10 for $445,000, or $319 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,240 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· In May 2025, a 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 14132 Yorktown Drive sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,593-square-foot single-family house at 9322 West 140th Street, sold in January 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14109 Yorktown Drive, in August 2025, a 2,345-square-foot single-family home was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.