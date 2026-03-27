Homes at or under $350,000 in Kendall County, March 16-22

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $350,000

In March, a single-family house, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 706 Springside Court, Oswego, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,896 square feet, was built in 2020 and was sold for $350,000, which calculates to $185 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1,307 square feet. The deal was closed on March 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $349,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 119 Laurie Lane, Oswego, the home spans 1,379 square feet and was sold for $349,000, or $253 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,148-square-foot, and it was built in 1977. The deal was finalized on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $315,000

Priced at $315,000 (equivalent to $199 per square foot), this condominium, constructed in 2005 and situated at 422 Merlot Court, Oswego, was sold in March. The house spans 1,581 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.7-acre lot. The transaction was completed on March 6.

4. $313,000

For a price tag of $313,000 ($201 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 2021 and located at 1155 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, changed hands in March. The house spans 1,558 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 2,178-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on March 2.

5. $305,000

Situated at 1835 Wisteria Drive, Aurora, this condominium, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in March for a price of $305,000, translating to $195 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,566 square feet and sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on March 6.