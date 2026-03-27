Crystal Lake: Single-family home goes for $500,000

A single-family house located at 415 Kay Street in Crystal Lake changed ownership on March 12.

The 2,984-square-foot house, built in 2008, was sold for $500,000, or $168 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,254-square-foot single-family home at 2475 Ajax Street, sold in November 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 427 Helen Street, in April 2025, a 3,839-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,735-square-foot single-family house at 2457 Bryn Mawr Lane sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.