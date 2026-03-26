Three-bedroom home sells for $345,000 in Yorkville

A single-family residence located at 220 Georgeanna Street in Yorkville changed owners on March 12.

The 1,400-square-foot house, built in 1970, was sold for $345,000, or $246 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,470-square-foot single-family house at 220 Pleasure Drive, sold in April 2025, for $363,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 218 Pleasure Drive, in July 2025, a 1,992-square-foot single-family home was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,666-square-foot single-family house at 1104 Prairie Lane sold for $358,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.