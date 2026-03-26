Single-family home sells for $740,000 in McHenry

A 3,013-square-foot single-family house, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 3321 North Bayview Lane in McHenry was sold on March 12 for $740,000, or $246 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features one parking spot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· A 3,630-square-foot single-family residence at 3233 North Bayview Lane in McHenry, sold in December 2025, for $620,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· At 3233 North Bayview Lane in McHenry, in May 2025, a 3,660-square-foot single-family home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,839-square-foot single-family house at 28612 North Mall Road in McHenry sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $234.