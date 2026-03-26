Single-family home sells for $600,000 in Plainfield

A 2,300-square-foot single-family house has changed hands.

The house at 15213 Dan Patch Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 10 for $600,000, or $261 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,284-square-foot single-family residence at 15206 Hamlin Street, sold in January 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,536-square-foot single-family home at 24650 Lincolnway Street sold for $774,900, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 24709 Lincolnway Street, in June 2025, a 2,508-square-foot single-family house was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $181.