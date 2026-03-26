Single-family home sells for $525,000 in Woodstock

A single-family home located at 1026 Heron Way in Woodstock changed owners on March 11.

The 2,313-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $525,000, or $227 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· In July 2025, a 2,313-square-foot single-family house at 2002 Harrow Gate Drive sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,882-square-foot single-family residence at 2009 Mallard Lane, sold in March 2025, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2017 Mallard Lane, in October 2025, a 1,882-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.