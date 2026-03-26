Single-family home sells for $465,000 in Newark

A 2,075-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 3 Oak Ridge Drive in Newark was sold on March 13 for $465,000, or $224 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Newark have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,420-square-foot single-family home at 25 Coy Park Drive, sold in July 2025, for $305,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· At 208 Chicago Road, in April 2025, a 1,904-square-foot single-family house was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,416-square-foot single-family home at 202 South East Street sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $201.