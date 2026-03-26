Single-family home sells for $402,000 in Joliet

The single-family home located at 1204 Boston Avenue in Joliet was sold on March 10, for $402,000, or $294 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,368 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,080-square-foot single-family residence at 1422 Burry Street, sold in January 2025, for $220,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,390-square-foot single-family house at 1220 Boston Avenue sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1300 Boston Avenue, in November 2025, a 2,290-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.