Single-family home sells for $380,000 in Crystal Lake

A single-family home located at 9416 Georgetown Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since March 10.

The 1,798-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $380,000, or $211 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,482 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 8420 Owl Court, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $330,000.

· A 1,750-square-foot single-family house at 9085 Falcon Greens Drive, sold in February 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· In January 2025, a 1,927-square-foot single-family home at 9112 Falcon Greens Drive sold for $344,000, a price per square foot of $179.