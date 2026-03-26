Single-family home in Elmhurst sells for $1.61 million

The new single-family residence located at 452 West Alma Street in Elmhurst was sold on March 9, for $1.61 million, or $486 per square foot.

The home, built in 2026, has an interior space of 3,300 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 208 South Berkley Avenue, in May 2025, a 3,535-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.65 million, a price per square foot of $467. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 3,405-square-foot single-family residence at 379 South Berkley Avenue sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $360.

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 212 South Hawthorne Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $1,049.