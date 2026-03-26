Single-family home in DeKalb sells for $317,500

A 1,392-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The house at 19474 Hahn Road, Suite 2 in DeKalb was sold on March 4 for $317,500, or $228 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building features an attached garage.

Other homes in DeKalb have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 492 South Hampstead Street, Suite 2, sold in November 2025, for $364,000.

· At 519 South Hahn Drive, Suite 2, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $325,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 221 South Oak Street, Suite 2 sold for $265,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.