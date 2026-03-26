Single-family home built in 1905 sells for $295,000 in Joliet

A 1,884-square-foot single-family house, built in 1905, has changed hands.

The house at 1313 Elizabeth Street in Joliet was sold on March 13 for $295,000, or $157 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,762 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 1,778-square-foot single-family residence at 1265 Elizabeth Street sold for $284,900, a price per square foot of $160. The home has five bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,678-square-foot single-family home at 1258 Elizabeth Street, sold in October 2025, for $175,000, a price per square foot of $104.

· At 208 Frank Avenue, Unit B, in August 2025, a 1,526-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $249,900, a price per square foot of $164.