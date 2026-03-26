Sale closed in Sycamore: $685,000 for a single-family home built in 1873

A single-family residence located at 740 West State Street in Sycamore changed owners on March 4.

The 2,871-square-foot home, built in 1873, was sold for $685,000, or $239 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· In September 2025, a single-family residence at 140 West Greeley Street sold for $342,500. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,856-square-foot single-family residence at 239 West Mason Court, sold in March 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· At 856 West Sunset Lane, in May 2025, a 2,343-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.