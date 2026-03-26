Sale closed in Morris: $340,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1445 Scott Circle in Morris was sold on Feb. 23, for $340,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,506 square feet. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Morris that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,726-square-foot single-family residence at 1665 Schubert Drive, sold in January, for $341,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· In January, a 2,824-square-foot single-family residence at 1375 Lakeside Lane sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· At 1387 Lakeside Lane, in July 2025, a 3,164-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $111.