Sale closed in Joliet: $390,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 806 Treesdale Way in Joliet changed owners on March 9.

The 2,860-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $390,000, or $136 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 10,890 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In March 2025, a 3,885-square-foot single-family home at 803 Foxview Drive sold for $362,000, a price per square foot of $93. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 2,860-square-foot single-family residence at 7200 Donovan Drive, sold in March 2025, for $428,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· At 1002 Hudson Drive, in January, a 3,150-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $488,000, a price per square foot of $155.