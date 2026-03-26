Downers Grove: Single-family home sells for $950,000

The single-family home located at 5229 Benton Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on March 9, for $950,000, or $377 per square foot.

The home, built in 1964, has an interior space of 2,522 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 5134 Elmwood Avenue, in January, a 3,650-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $384. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,656-square-foot single-family house at 5224 Fairmount Avenue sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $422.

· A 2,113-square-foot single-family residence at 5242 Grand Avenue, sold in January, for $799,000, a price per square foot of $378.