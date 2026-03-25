Three-bedroom house sells for $326,000 in Yorkville

A 1,518-square-foot single-family house, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The home at 505 Blaine Street in Yorkville was sold on March 10 for $326,000, or $215 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· A 1,204-square-foot single-family residence at 801 Adrian Street, sold in May 2025, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 503 West Washington Street, in May 2025, a 1,474-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,279-square-foot single-family residence at 807 State Street sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.