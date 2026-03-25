Single-family home sells in Dixon for $240,000

A 1,886-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1957, has changed hands.

The house at 1304 Park Lane in Dixon was sold on Feb. 27 for $240,000, or $127 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Dixon have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2024, a 1,320-square-foot single-family residence at 1017 East Chamberlin Street sold for $175,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 705 Institute Boulevard, in February, a 1,428-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $202,500, a price per square foot of $142.

· A 1,009-square-foot single-family residence at 1439 Lanewood Drive, sold in June 2025, for $217,500, a price per square foot of $216.