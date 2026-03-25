Single-family home sells for $482,000 in Algonquin

A 2,088-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The house at 3610 Lakeview Drive in Algonquin was sold on March 6 for $482,000, or $231 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 3670 Persimmon Drive, in June 2025, a 2,693-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $189.

· In October 2025, a 2,673-square-foot single-family home at 3581 Persimmon Drive sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· A 3,025-square-foot single-family house at 3520 Lakeview Drive, sold in July 2025, for $477,500, a price per square foot of $158.