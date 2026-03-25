Single-family home in Tinley Park sells for $475,000

A single-family home located at 17712 Woburn Road in Tinley Park has a new owner since March 9.

The 1,028-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $475,000, or $462 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,239 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,450-square-foot single-family house at 8946 178th Street, sold in December 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,674-square-foot single-family residence at 8824 Brown Lane sold for $556,500, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17719 Oakwood Drive, in August 2025, a 1,331-square-foot single-family home was sold for $385,500, a price per square foot of $290. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.