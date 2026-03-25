Single-family home in Joliet sells for $419,500

The single-family residence located at 3011 Haven Lane in Joliet was sold on March 11, for $419,500, or $153 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,737 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 3,920 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 707 Sanctuary Lane, in January 2025, a 2,117-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· A 1,553-square-foot single-family house at 712 Sanctuary Lane, sold in December 2025, for $399,000, a price per square foot of $257.

· In November 2025, a 1,757-square-foot single-family house at 710 Sanctuary Lane sold for $362,000, a price per square foot of $206.