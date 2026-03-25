Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $660,000

A single-family residence located at 963 South Saylor Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on March 3.

The 2,580-square-foot home, built in 1957, was sold for $660,000, or $256 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In December 2025, a 1,490-square-foot single-family residence at 991 South Swain Avenue sold for $563,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,232-square-foot single-family residence at 998 South Saylor Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $653,000, a price per square foot of $530.

· At 991 South Spring Road, in February 2025, a 1,776-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $225.