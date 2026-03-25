Single-family home in Downers Grove sells for $1.48 million

A 1,265-square-foot single-family house, built in 1953, has changed hands.

The house at 755 Farley Place in Downers Grove was sold on March 5 for $1.48 million, or $1,171 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· At 5409 Washington Street, in October 2025, a 3,363-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $416.

· In January 2025, a 3,560-square-foot single-family home at 5337 Park Avenue sold for $1.66 million, a price per square foot of $465.

· A 3,407-square-foot single-family home at 5310 Lyman Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $1.36 million, a price per square foot of $398.