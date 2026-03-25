Sale closed in Tinley Park: $424,000 for a single-family home

A 1,692-square-foot single-family home, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The house at 6210 Jody Lane in Tinley Park was sold on March 9 for $424,000, or $251 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,248-square-foot single-family house at 16401 Leslie Ann Drive, sold in January, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In February, a 2,157-square-foot single-family residence at 16500 Leslie Ann Drive sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 16501 Leslie Ann Drive, in May 2025, a 1,248-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.