Sale closed in Plainfield: $585,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 25405 West Rock Drive in Plainfield has a new owner since March 10.

The house was sold for $585,000. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· In February, a single-family house at 25415 West Rock Drive sold for $565,000.

· A single-family residence at 16436 South Mueller Circle, sold in July 2025, for $600,000. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16510 South Mueller Circle, in January 2025, a single-family house was sold for $615,000.