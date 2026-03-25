Sale closed in Orland Park: $615,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family house located at 18032 Erickson Court in Orland Park was sold on March 5, for $615,000, or $207 per square foot.

The home, built in 2013, has an interior space of 2,976 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,391 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been purchased:

· At 18140 Buckingham Drive, in July 2025, a 3,111-square-foot single-family home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,396-square-foot single-family residence at 11234 Autumn Ridge Drive sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,402-square-foot single-family house at 11248 Turtle Run, sold in June 2025, for $589,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.