Sale closed in Orland Park: $520,000 for a five-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 15624 Sunset Ridge Drive in Orland Park was sold on March 6, for $520,000, or $147 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 3,540 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,250 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· In April 2025, a 2,163-square-foot single-family residence at 15609 South 82nd Avenue sold for $362,500, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,746-square-foot single-family house at 15654 South 82nd Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8048 Sawgrass Court, in May 2025, a 2,996-square-foot single-family house was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.