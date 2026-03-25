Sale closed in Inverness: $1.42 million for a single-family home

A 4,809-square-foot single-family house, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The home at 1987 Selkirk Court in Inverness was sold on March 9 for $1.42 million, or $294 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

Other homes in Inverness have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 3,119-square-foot single-family residence at 622 Alnwick Court sold for $727,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2022 Abbotsford Drive, in November 2025, a 3,207-square-foot single-family home was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 5,963-square-foot single-family house at 1565 Macalpin Circle, sold in April 2025, for $1.83 million, a price per square foot of $307. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.