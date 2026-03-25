Property in Joliet goes for $615,000

A 1,792-square-foot property has changed hands.

The property at 509 Kungs Way, Apt. 1N in Joliet was sold on March 11 for $615,000, or $343 per square foot. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,760-square-foot property at 609 Bethel Drive, Apt. 1N, sold in November 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,794-square-foot property at 611 Kungs Way, Apt. 1N sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· At 512 Tana Lane, Apt. 1N, in September 2025, a 1,476-square-foot property was sold for $324,000, a price per square foot of $220.