Oswego: Single-family home goes for $412,500

The single-family home located at 361 Kensington Drive in Oswego was sold on March 11, for $412,500, or $237 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,744 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 410 Cobblestone Court sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 415 Canterbury Court, in September 2025, a 1,403-square-foot single-family house was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,292-square-foot single-family residence at 401 Manchester Road, sold in August 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.