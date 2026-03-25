Oswego: Single-family home goes for $387,500

The single-family home located at 431 Badger Lane in Oswego was sold on March 10, for $387,500, or $331 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,171 square feet. This four-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· In February, a 1,682-square-foot single-family residence at 602 Clearwater Court sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 513 Coventry Court, in September 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,171-square-foot single-family home at 415 Badger Lane, sold in October 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.