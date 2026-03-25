Orland Park: Two-bedroom home goes for $407,000

A single-family residence located at 9425 162nd Street in Orland Park changed owner on March 9.

The 1,748-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $407,000, or $233 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 5,640 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family house at 9225 162nd Street, sold in November 2025, for $275,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 9215 Fox Court, in December 2025, a 1,068-square-foot single-family home was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In January 2025, a 1,248-square-foot single-family residence at 16209 Fox Court sold for $252,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.