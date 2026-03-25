Genoa: Single-family home goes for $175,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 126 Prairie Street in Genoa was sold on Feb. 27. The purchase price was $175,000. The property’s lot measures 7,500 square feet.

Other homes in Genoa have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family residence at 226 Stiles Street, sold in September 2025, for $242,000.

· In May 2025, a single-family residence at 210 Koch Drive sold for $250,000.

· At 210 North Hadsall Street, in February 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $182,000.