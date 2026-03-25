Four-bedroom home in Plainfield goes for $640,000

The single-family residence located at 13002 Staggs Leap Trail in Plainfield was sold on March 10, for $640,000, or $219 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,921 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,199-square-foot single-family home at 25815 Pastoral Drive, sold in April 2025, for $695,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 25932 Pastoral Drive, in February 2025, a 4,189-square-foot single-family house was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,209-square-foot single-family home at 13038 Skyline Drive sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.