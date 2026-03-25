Five-bedroom house in Crystal Lake goes for $741,000

A 3,766-square-foot single-family home, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 4111 Steeple Run in Crystal Lake was sold on March 10 for $741,000, or $197 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 1 acre.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,516-square-foot single-family house at 6504 Sands Road, sold in November 2025, for $555,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 3,524-square-foot single-family residence at 4010 Wyndwood Drive sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· At 4001 Wyndwood Drive, in July 2025, a 4,475-square-foot single-family home was sold for $690,500, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.