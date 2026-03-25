Five-bedroom home sells for $1.75 million in Hinsdale

A single-family house located at 5603 South Garfield Street in Hinsdale changed owners on March 3.

The 3,009-square-foot house, built in 1954, was sold for $1.75 million, or $582 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been sold close by include:

· In November 2025, a 4,044-square-foot single-family home at 5527 South Park Avenue sold for $1.69 million, a price per square foot of $417.

· At 5526 South Childs Avenue, in February 2025, a 3,713-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.79 million, a price per square foot of $482.

· A 3,237-square-foot single-family residence at 221 South Meadowbrook Lane, sold in November 2025, for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $386.