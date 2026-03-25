Elmhurst: Single-family home built in 1924 goes for $1.83 million

A 1,929-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1924, has changed hands.

The house at 618 South Swain Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on March 3 for $1.83 million, or $946 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· At 652 South Swain Avenue, in June 2025, a 3,739-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $348.

· In June 2025, a 3,394-square-foot single-family residence at 591 South Saylor Avenue sold for $1.63 million, a price per square foot of $480. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,060-square-foot single-family residence at 615 South Spring Road, sold in June 2025, for $1.01 million, a price per square foot of $328. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.