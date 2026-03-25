Barrington: Five-bedroom home goes for $1.2 million

A 10,000-square-foot single-family home, built in 1975, has changed hands.

The house at 3 Saville Row in Barrington was sold on March 11 for $1.2 million, or $120 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 6 acres.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently changed hands:

· A 5,166-square-foot single-family house at 1313 Plum Tree Road, sold in July 2025, for $800,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 7,935-square-foot single-family residence at 205 Braeburn Road sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $186. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 8 Rock Ridge Road, in February 2025, a 4,955-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $283. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.