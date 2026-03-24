Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.72 million

A 1,680-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1942, has changed hands.

The home at 497 South Stratford Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on March 5 for $1.72 million, or $1,021 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· In September 2025, a 2,104-square-foot single-family residence at 466 South Stratford Avenue sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $416.

· At 430 East South Street, in May 2025, a 2,527-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,711-square-foot single-family residence at 442 South Stratford Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $952,000, a price per square foot of $351. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.