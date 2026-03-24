Single-family home sells for $849,000 in Naperville

A single-family residence located at 2207 Sisters Avenue in Naperville has a new owner since March 10.

The 2,755-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $849,000, or $308 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been sold:

· A 3,381-square-foot single-family house at 2908 Sibling Court, sold in July 2025, for $905,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,585-square-foot single-family home at 2252 Joyce Lane sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $248.

· At 2939 Beth Lane, in September 2025, a 3,509-square-foot single-family house was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $234.