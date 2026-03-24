Four-bedroom home sells for $1.33 million in Hinsdale

The single-family residence located at 21 Orchard Place in Hinsdale was sold on March 5, for $1.33 million, or $488 per square foot.

The house, built in 1957, has an interior space of 2,716 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,445-square-foot single-family house at 15 North County Line Road, sold in July 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family home at 520 County Line Court sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $463. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 519 East 1st Street, in March 2025, a 2,365-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $486. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.