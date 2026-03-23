Sugar Grove: Single-family home goes for $519,000

A single-family residence located at 402 Hankes Road in Sugar Grove has a new owner since March 6.

The 2,572-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $519,000, or $202 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,010-square-foot single-family house at 409 Hankes Road, sold in April 2025, for $448,500, a price per square foot of $149.

· In April 2025, a 1,330-square-foot single-family home at 26 East Windsor Court sold for $317,500, a price per square foot of $239.

· At 414 Hankes Road, in April 2025, a 1,933-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $297.