Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $479,000

A 1,937-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The house at 8134 Uxbridge Drive in Orland Park was sold on March 3 for $479,000, or $247 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,560 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 8207 West 141st Street, in May 2025, a 1,444-square-foot single-family home was sold for $409,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,301-square-foot single-family house at 14026 Putney Place, sold in June 2025, for $409,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,242-square-foot single-family residence at 14015 Bonbury Lane sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.