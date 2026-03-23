Single-family home sells for $459,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 2002 Havenhill Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 5, for $459,000, or $238 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,926 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,562-square-foot single-family home at 7217 Faxton Lane, sold in December 2025, for $313,500, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,995-square-foot single-family house at 7309 Atkinson Circle sold for $410,900, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 7319 Atkinson Circle, in September 2025, a 1,926-square-foot single-family home was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $210.