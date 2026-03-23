Single-family home sells for $223,000 in Marseilles

A 2,821-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1957, has changed hands.

The house at 1019 Bluff, Unit 1021 in Marseilles was sold on Feb. 26 for $223,000, or $79 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Marseilles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,302-square-foot single-family residence at 404 Lewis Street, Unit 1021, sold in March, for $164,000, a price per square foot of $126.

· In February, a 1,112-square-foot single-family residence at 931 Clark Street, Unit 1021 sold for $157,000, a price per square foot of $141.

· At 1028 Catalpa Street, Unit 1021, in November 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $139,000.