Single-family home sells for $220,000 in Sycamore

The single-family residence located at 1410 Freed Road in Sycamore was sold on Feb. 25, for $220,000, or $131 per square foot.

The home, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,675 square feet. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May 2025, a 1,332-square-foot single-family residence at 1974 Rivers Drive in Sycamore sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1020 Michael Street in Sycamore, in October 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $330,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.