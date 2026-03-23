Sale closed in St. Charles: $529,500 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 1034 Crestwood Circle in St. Charles was sold on March 10, for $529,500, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,749 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,905 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· In September 2025, a 2,828-square-foot single-family home at 933 Oak Crest Lane sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,530-square-foot single-family house at 921 Oak Crest Lane, sold in January, for $554,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2015 Thornwood Circle, in March 2025, a 1,936-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $368,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.